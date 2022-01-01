← Company Directory
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Salaries

Southwest Airlines's salary ranges from $57,120 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $219,742 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Southwest Airlines. Last updated: 5/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $92.2K
L2 $127K
L3 $160K
L4 $179K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L1 $106K
L3 $140K
Business Analyst
Median $115K

Solution Architect
Median $202K

Data Architect

Accountant
$123K
Customer Service
$57.1K
Data Analyst
$124K
Financial Analyst
$98.7K
Human Resources
$112K
Information Technologist (IT)
$139K
Management Consultant
$185K
Marketing
$114K
Product Manager
$153K
Project Manager
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$95.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$220K
Technical Program Manager
$189K
Venture Capitalist
$104K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Southwest Airlines, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Southwest Airlines is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,742. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Southwest Airlines is $123,518.

Other Resources