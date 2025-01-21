Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Southwest Airlines ranges from $94.9K per year for L1 to $164K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Southwest Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $94.9K $94.6K $0 $300 L2 Software Engineer $129K $127K $133 $1.4K L3 Senior Software Engineer $164K $157K $0 $6.9K L4 Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 1 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Southwest Airlines, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

