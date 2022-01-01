← Company Directory
American Airlines
Work Here? Claim Your Company

American Airlines Salaries

American Airlines's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $180,900 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Airlines. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L2 $86.7K
L3 $106K
L4 $120K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Business Analyst
L3 $106K
L4 $108K
Data Scientist
L3 $95.3K
L4 $127K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Product Manager
L3 $95.3K
L4 $97K
Financial Analyst
Median $110K
Product Designer
L3 $95.1K
L4 $111K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $155K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $101K
Accountant
$90.5K
Administrative Assistant
$158K
Business Operations
$90.5K
Business Development
$181K
Customer Service
$64.3K
Data Analyst
$99.5K
Data Science Manager
$132K
Information Technologist (IT)
$118K
Management Consultant
$152K
Marketing
$84.6K
Marketing Operations
$59.7K
Project Manager
$104K
Sales
$70.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$138K
Solution Architect
$118K
Technical Program Manager
$146K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Airlines is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Airlines is $105,722.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for American Airlines

Related Companies

  • Southwest Airlines
  • Cerner
  • General Motors
  • Medtronic
  • Rakuten
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources