Software Engineer compensation in United States at American Airlines ranges from $85.3K per year for L2 to $121K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$85.3K
$84.7K
$0
$568
L3
$106K
$106K
$0
$152
L4
$121K
$120K
$0
$1.3K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
