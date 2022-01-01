← Company Directory
Cerner
Cerner Salaries

Cerner's salary ranges from $2,387 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $143,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cerner. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $77.2K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $95.4K
Senior Software Engineer $106K
Associate Lead Software Engineer $119K
Lead Software Engineer $120K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Project Manager
Median $80K
Management Consultant
Median $58.3K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $143K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $62K
Solution Architect
Median $91.4K
Business Operations
$53.3K
Business Analyst
$49.8K
Customer Service
$51.7K
Data Analyst
$68.7K
Data Science Manager
$58.1K
Data Scientist
$37.9K
Human Resources
$14.1K
Product Designer
$71.6K
Product Manager
$2.4K
Program Manager
$97.7K
Sales Engineer
$87.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$140K
Technical Program Manager
$81.6K
Technical Writer
$88.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cerner is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $143,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cerner is $78,608.

