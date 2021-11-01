← Company Directory
Alithya
Alithya Salaries

Alithya's salary ranges from $53,021 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $90,450 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alithya. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $53K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Recruiter
$90.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alithya is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alithya is $71,735.

