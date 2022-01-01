← Company Directory
ThoughtWorks
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ThoughtWorks Salaries

ThoughtWorks's salary ranges from $15,321 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $338,300 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ThoughtWorks. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Consultant $15.3K
Senior Consultant $27.4K
Lead Consultant $53K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $72.1K

Data Architect

Product Manager
Median $122K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

54 47
54 47
Product Designer
Median $94.5K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $23.4K
Business Development
$103K
Data Scientist
$88.5K
Human Resources
$338K
Information Technologist (IT)
$41.2K
Management Consultant
$98K
Program Manager
$57.4K
Project Manager
$67.8K
Recruiter
$52.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$249K
Technical Program Manager
$51.1K
UX Researcher
$43.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ThoughtWorks is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $338,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThoughtWorks is $62,587.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ThoughtWorks

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources