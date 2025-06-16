Software Engineer compensation in India at ThoughtWorks ranges from ₹1.3M per year for Consultant to ₹4.73M per year for Lead Consultant. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
₹1.3M
₹1.23M
₹23.6K
₹47.5K
Senior Consultant
₹2.55M
₹2.54M
₹0
₹8K
Lead Consultant
₹4.73M
₹4.72M
₹19K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
