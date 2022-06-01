← Company Directory
Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona Salaries

Dentsply Sirona's salary ranges from $59,963 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Israel at the low-end to $324,390 for a Corporate Development in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dentsply Sirona. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Corporate Development
$324K
Data Analyst
$94.5K
Hardware Engineer
$133K

Information Technologist (IT)
$80.4K
Marketing
$60K
Sales
$174K
Software Engineer
$84.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dentsply Sirona is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $324,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dentsply Sirona is $94,470.

