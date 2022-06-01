← Company Directory
Dentsply Sirona
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Dentsply Sirona that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    From treatment planning, bone regeneration and implants, through to prefabricated and patient-specific, implant-supported restorations - we provide a full range of premium solutions that allow for optimal and long-term, individualized results.A Global Total Solutions ProviderDentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, empowering dental professionals to provide better, safer and faster dental care. Our products and solutions include leading positions and platforms across consumables, equipment, technology, and specialty products. Dentsply Sirona is one global team that brings out the best in our people, lives and breathes high performance and personal accountability, acts with uncompromising integrity, improves the practice of dentistry with an unrelenting commitment to our customers and demonstrates a passion for innovation that shapes the dental industry.As The Dental Solutions Company™ Dentsply Sirona’s comprehensive solutions offering includes leading product brands across consumables, equipment, technology and specialty products. With the broadest clinical education platform and an unparalleled commitment to R&D in dentistry, our mission and vision guide us to continuously aim higher, support our customers and advance patient care around the world.

    http://www.dentsplysirona.com
    Website
    1877
    Year Founded
    16,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Dentsply Sirona

    Related Companies

    • Cerner
    • Ecolab
    • Henry Schein
    • Xcel Energy
    • Steris
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources