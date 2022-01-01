← Company Directory
Ecolab
Ecolab Salaries

Ecolab's salary ranges from $10,597 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $462,300 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ecolab. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $31.7K
Marketing
Median $120K
Accountant
$144K

Administrative Assistant
$69.8K
Business Analyst
$97.2K
Chemical Engineer
$123K
Data Analyst
$10.6K
Data Scientist
$98K
Financial Analyst
$462K
Industrial Designer
$84.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$33.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$98K
Product Manager
$40.4K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Sales
$71.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$96.7K
Technical Program Manager
$29.1K
The highest paying role reported at Ecolab is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $462,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ecolab is $84,575.

