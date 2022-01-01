← Company Directory
Huntsman
Huntsman Salaries

Huntsman's salary ranges from $77,610 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $124,620 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Huntsman. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$77.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$125K
Software Engineer
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Huntsman is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huntsman is $106,221.

