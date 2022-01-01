← Company Directory
Air Products
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Air Products Salaries

Air Products's salary ranges from $39,805 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $133,665 for a Chemical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Air Products. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Chemical Engineer
$134K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$39.8K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Project Manager
$106K
Software Engineer
$129K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Air Products is Chemical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,665. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Air Products is $106,465.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Air Products

Related Companies

  • Raven Industries
  • Markforged
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • The Timken Company
  • DuPont
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources