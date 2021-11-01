← Company Directory
The Timken Company
The Timken Company Salaries

The Timken Company's median salary is $107,133 for a Mechanical Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Timken Company. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$107K
The highest paying role reported at The Timken Company is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,133. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Timken Company is $107,133.

