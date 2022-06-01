Company Directory
Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin Salaries

Parker Hannifin's salary ranges from $58,808 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $236,175 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Parker Hannifin. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $98.3K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $84K
Aerospace Engineer
$112K

Data Analyst
$79.6K
Data Scientist
$236K
Hardware Engineer
$138K
Human Resources
$134K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.4K
Materials Engineer
$115K
Product Designer
$152K
Product Manager
$147K
Program Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$77.4K
Sales
$58.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Parker Hannifin is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Parker Hannifin is $113,676.

