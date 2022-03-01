← Company Directory
DuPont
DuPont Salaries

DuPont's salary ranges from $23,634 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Brazil at the low-end to $139,300 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DuPont. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $90K

Manufacturing Engineer

Business Operations
$82.8K
Business Analyst
$27.6K

Chemical Engineer
$89.4K
Customer Service
$23.9K
Data Scientist
$23.6K
Marketing
$130K
Marketing Operations
$109K
Product Designer
$84.6K
Product Manager
$32.2K
Program Manager
$79.7K
Project Manager
$44.1K
Software Engineer
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DuPont is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DuPont is $82,784.

Other Resources