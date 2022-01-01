Company Directory
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Salaries

Sherwin-Williams's salary ranges from $25,104 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Puerto Rico at the low-end to $118,405 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sherwin-Williams. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $85K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$84.6K
Customer Service
$25.1K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

Data Scientist
$43.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.7K
Marketing
$85.4K
Marketing Operations
$118K
Mechanical Engineer
$116K
Product Designer
$96.5K
Project Manager
$100K
Sales
$49.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$93.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sherwin-Williams is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,405. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sherwin-Williams is $85,000.

