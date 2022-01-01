Company Directory
Sherwin-Williams
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sherwin-Williams Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $8,640

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Optional

  • Disability Insurance

    STD, LTD

  • Pet Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    13 days

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Sick Time

    • Home
  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Military Leave

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $5,000 per adopted child.

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Identity Theft Protection

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Sherwin-Williams

    Related Companies

    • DuPont
    • Air Products
    • Huntsman
    • Ecolab
    • Parker Hannifin
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources