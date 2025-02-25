← Company Directory
Ecolab
Ecolab Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Ecolab totals ₹2.71M per year. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
Ecolab
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.71M
Level
L3
Base
₹2.71M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Ecolab?

₹13.67M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ecolab in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,092,553. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ecolab for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,933,343.

