Software Engineer compensation in India at Cerner ranges from ₹735K per year for Software Engineer to ₹1.73M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹827K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cerner's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹735K
₹733K
₹1.9K
₹0
Associate Senior Software Engineer
₹985K
₹985K
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.73M
₹1.69M
₹41.3K
₹0
Associate Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
