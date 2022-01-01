Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance 1x yearly pay for free, 2x/3x yearly pay for couple of dollars

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time 8 days

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 10 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus $18,000. 3k entry level 1/2, 18k level 3/4

Company Phones Offered by employer

On-Site Laundry Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Tuition reimbursement with partner schools

Employee Discount 10% off

Donation Match Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Unique Perk Free Flights (If Space Available) - Unlimited space available travel for free for all employees, domestic partners/spouses, children, parents/in-laws (small fee) and 16 buddy passes/year (small fee). Can travel anywhere, anytime on AA, Delta, United and all other partner airlines.

Unique Perk

Unique Perk 50,000 miles to a charity of your choice if you volunteer 50 hours/year. Max donation 100,000 miles for 100 hours of volunteering. Several miles matching programs for $ or miles donated - Flights for 50

Unique Perk Company operated credit union with great discounts and complementary financial planning seminars - Company-operated Credit Union

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Disability Insurance Offered by employer