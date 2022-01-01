|Life Insurance
|1x yearly pay for free, 2x/3x yearly pay for couple of dollars
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|Offered by employer
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|Offered by employer
|Relocation Bonus
|$18,000. 3k entry level 1/2, 18k level 3/4
|Tuition Reimbursement
|Tuition reimbursement with partner schools
|Unique Perk
|Free Flights (If Space Available) - Unlimited space available travel for free for all employees, domestic partners/spouses, children, parents/in-laws (small fee) and 16 buddy passes/year (small fee). Can travel anywhere, anytime on AA, Delta, United and all other partner airlines.
|Unique Perk
|50,000 miles to a charity of your choice if you volunteer 50 hours/year. Max donation 100,000 miles for 100 hours of volunteering. Several miles matching programs for $ or miles donated - Flights for 50
|Unique Perk
|Company operated credit union with great discounts and complementary financial planning seminars - Company-operated Credit Union
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|401k
|100% match on the first 6% of base salary
|Remote Work
|Mostly dependent on organization and leadership.