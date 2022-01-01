← Company Directory
American Airlines
American Airlines Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $9,000

Unique To American Airlines
  • Free Flights (If Space Available)

    Unlimited space available travel for free for all employees, domestic partners/spouses, children, parents/in-laws (small fee) and 16 buddy passes/year (small fee). Can travel anywhere, anytime on AA, Delta, United and all other partner airlines.

  • 50,000 miles to a charity of your choice if you volunteer 50 hours/year. Max donation 100,000 miles for 100 hours of volunteering. Several miles matching programs for $ or miles donated

    Flights for 50

  • Company operated credit union with great discounts and complementary financial planning seminars

    Company-operated Credit Union

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Relocation Bonus

    $18,000. 3k entry level 1/2, 18k level 3/4

  • Company Phones

  • On-Site Laundry

  • Remote Work

    Mostly dependent on organization and leadership.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Tuition reimbursement with partner schools

  • Employee Discount

    10% off

    • Transportation
  • Bikes on Campus

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

    Other Resources