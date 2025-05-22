← Company Directory
American Airlines
American Airlines Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in United States at American Airlines ranges from $106K per year for L3 to $109K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Associate Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
Business Analyst
$106K
$106K
$0
$375
L4
Senior Business Analyst
$109K
$107K
$0
$1.6K
L5
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at American Airlines?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at American Airlines in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $146,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Airlines for the Business Analyst role in United States is $109,000.

