← Company Directory
Merck
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Merck Salaries

Merck's salary ranges from $37,184 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Singapore at the low-end to $294,918 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Merck. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Data Scientist $111K
Senior Data Scientist $156K
Software Engineer
Median $100K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $66.6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Manager
Median $154K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $98K
Business Analyst
$60.8K
Business Development
$241K
Chemical Engineer
$107K
Controls Engineer
$120K
Customer Service
$117K
Data Analyst
$37.2K
Human Resources
$295K
Management Consultant
$219K
Marketing Operations
$125K
Mechanical Engineer
$92K
Product Designer
$97.5K
Program Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$114K
Sales
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$178K
Software Engineering Manager
$281K
Solution Architect
$185K
Technical Program Manager
$120K
UX Researcher
$99.3K
Venture Capitalist
$78.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Merck is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,918. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Merck is $119,595.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Merck

Related Companies

  • Target
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance
  • Rakuten
  • The Home Depot
  • Best Buy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources