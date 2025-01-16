All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Merck ranges from $111K per year for Data Scientist to $156K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Merck's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$111K
$101K
$3.3K
$6.9K
Senior Data Scientist
$156K
$140K
$0
$16.4K
Associate Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***