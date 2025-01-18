← Company Directory
Southwest Airlines
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Southwest Airlines Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Southwest Airlines totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Southwest Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Southwest Airlines
Sr System Engineer
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$120K
Level
L3
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Southwest Airlines?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Southwest Airlines, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Southwest Airlines in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Southwest Airlines for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $120,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Southwest Airlines

Related Companies

  • Target
  • American Airlines
  • Merck
  • Delta Air Lines
  • AT&T
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources