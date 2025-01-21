← Company Directory
Southwest Airlines
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Southwest Airlines Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Southwest Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$185K - $224K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$171K$185K$224K$239K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Southwest Airlines, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Southwest Airlines in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,867. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Southwest Airlines for the Solution Architect role in United States is $170,914.

