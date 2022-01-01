← Company Directory
Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines Salaries

Delta Air Lines's salary ranges from $25,073 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in The Bahamas at the low-end to $228,850 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Delta Air Lines. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $113K
L3 $129K
L4 $124K
L6 $91.3K
L7 $122K
L9 $143K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L7 $118K
L9 $150K
Business Analyst
Median $94K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $97K
Project Manager
Median $114K
Data Scientist
Median $140K
Solution Architect
Median $168K
Administrative Assistant
$121K
Business Development
$216K
Customer Service
$25.1K
Data Analyst
$110K
Data Science Manager
$174K
Financial Analyst
$229K
Human Resources
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$137K
Partner Manager
$76.3K
Program Manager
$146K
Sales
$159K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$86.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$131K
Technical Program Manager
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Delta Air Lines is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delta Air Lines is $129,278.

Other Resources