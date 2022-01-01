← Company Directory
Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $14,220

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    10 days

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Gym Discount

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Military Leave

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $10,800

    100% match on the first 9% of base salary Automatically contribute 3% and match 100% of first 6%

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Discount

    20% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    College tuition assistance is available.

  • Learning and Development

  • Company Shuttle

