Alarm.com
Alarm.com Salaries

Alarm.com's salary ranges from $77,520 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $225,865 for a Electrical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alarm.com. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $111K
Software Engineer II $143K
Senior Software Engineer $173K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager I $108K
Product Manager II $121K
Data Analyst
$77.5K

Electrical Engineer
$226K
Hardware Engineer
$226K
Marketing
$161K
Marketing Operations
$92K
Program Manager
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

0%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (NaN% per period)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alarm.com is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,865. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alarm.com is $142,080.

