UserTesting Salaries

UserTesting's salary ranges from $74,119 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $210,548 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UserTesting. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $75.3K
Business Analyst
$116K
Customer Service
$74.1K

Customer Success
$123K
Data Scientist
$134K
Product Designer
$74.4K
Product Manager
$134K
Project Manager
$110K
Recruiter
$103K
Software Engineering Manager
$211K
UX Researcher
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UserTesting is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $210,548. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UserTesting is $115,575.

Other Resources