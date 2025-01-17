← Company Directory
UserTesting
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

UserTesting Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UserTesting's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$102K - CA$120K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$95.3KCA$102KCA$120KCA$133K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Product Designer submission at UserTesting to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at UserTesting?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at UserTesting in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$132,713. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UserTesting for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$95,281.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UserTesting

Related Companies

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • Alarm.com
  • SPS Commerce
  • Verisk
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources