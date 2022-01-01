Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $50 per month

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Remote Work If Desired by Employee

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Credit $2,000 per year

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $500 matched

Referral Bonus Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off $0 per hour

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000 per year contributed by employer. $2,000 for family

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Life Insurance 1x annual earning up to $250,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x annual earning up to $250,000

Disability Insurance STD with 60% pay up to $2,500/w and LTD with 60% pay up to $12,000/mo

Employee Assistance Program 6 face-to-face sessions per year

Sick Time 10 days

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $35 per month. Telecommunications expenses

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer