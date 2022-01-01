← Company Directory
UserTesting
UserTesting Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Health Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer. $2,000 for family

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual earning up to $250,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x annual earning up to $250,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% pay up to $2,500/w and LTD with 60% pay up to $12,000/mo

  • Employee Assistance Program

    6 face-to-face sessions per year

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • Pet Insurance

  • Remote Work

    If Desired by Employee

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $420

    $35 per month. Telecommunications expenses

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Employee Credit $2,000

    $2,000 per year

  • Learning and Development

  • Transport allowance

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $500 matched

  • Referral Bonus

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $0 per hour

