SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce Salaries

SPS Commerce's salary ranges from $50,248 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $231,150 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SPS Commerce. Last updated: 6/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $95K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$50.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85.6K

Marketing
$86.2K
Sales
$231K
Sales Engineer
$134K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$226K
Software Engineering Manager
$214K
Solution Architect
$121K
Technical Program Manager
$210K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SPS Commerce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SPS Commerce is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SPS Commerce is $127,463.

Other Resources