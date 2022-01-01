← Company Directory
Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Salaries

Arrow Electronics's salary ranges from $7,708 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $228,850 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arrow Electronics. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $7.7K
Accountant
$86.7K
Hardware Engineer
$149K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
Human Resources
$73.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$31.9K
Marketing
$95.5K
Product Manager
$136K
Project Manager
$92.5K
Sales
$71.6K
Sales Engineer
$114K
Software Engineering Manager
$187K
Solution Architect
$229K
Technical Program Manager
$62K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arrow Electronics is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrow Electronics is $92,535.

