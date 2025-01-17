← Company Directory
SPS Commerce
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

SPS Commerce Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at SPS Commerce totals $95K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SPS Commerce's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
SPS Commerce
Software Engineer
Minneapolis, MN
Total per year
$95K
Level
L3
Base
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at SPS Commerce?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SPS Commerce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SPS Commerce in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $148,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SPS Commerce for the Software Engineer role in United States is $92,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SPS Commerce

Related Companies

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • Alarm.com
  • Arrow Electronics
  • UserTesting
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources