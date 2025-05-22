← Company Directory
Alarm.com
Alarm.com Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Alarm.com ranges from $108K per year for Product Manager I to $127K per year for Product Manager II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alarm.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

0%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (NaN% per period)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Alarm.com in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $154,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alarm.com for the Product Manager role in United States is $117,500.

