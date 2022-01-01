← Company Directory
TransUnion
TransUnion Salaries

TransUnion's salary ranges from $9,009 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $286,425 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TransUnion. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
L2 $133K
L3 $133K
L4 $152K
Software Engineer
L2 $15.8K
L3 $21.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $244K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

Business Analyst
Median $98.5K
Business Operations Manager
$131K
Business Development
$286K
Data Analyst
$9K
Data Science Manager
$133K
Financial Analyst
$10.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.7K
Legal
$114K
Management Consultant
$101K
Marketing
$231K
Marketing Operations
$88.7K
Product Designer
$97.5K
Product Manager
$54.2K
Program Manager
$140K
Project Manager
$189K
Sales
$273K
Solution Architect
$52.7K
Technical Program Manager
$184K
Venture Capitalist
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TransUnion is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $286,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TransUnion is $130,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TransUnion

