TransUnion
TransUnion Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at TransUnion totals $244K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TransUnion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
TransUnion
Sr Advisor
Atlanta, GA
Total per year
$244K
Level
L6
Base
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$34K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
14 Years
What are the career levels at TransUnion?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at TransUnion in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $293,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TransUnion for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $224,000.

