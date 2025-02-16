All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at TransUnion ranges from $133K per year for L2 to $152K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TransUnion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$133K
$119K
$0
$14K
L3
$133K
$119K
$0
$13.9K
L4
$152K
$134K
$0
$18.7K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
