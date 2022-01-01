← Company Directory
Aspen Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Aspen Technology Salaries

Aspen Technology's salary ranges from $52,556 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Canada at the low-end to $209,040 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aspen Technology. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $84.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $161K
Data Analyst
$161K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Data Scientist
$144K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.5K
Product Designer
$52.6K
Project Manager
$59.9K
Sales
$155K
Sales Engineer
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$177K
Solution Architect
$209K
Technical Program Manager
$70.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Aspen Technology, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aspen Technology is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $209,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aspen Technology is $149,243.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aspen Technology

Related Companies

  • NI
  • Pegasystems
  • TransUnion
  • Skillsoft
  • Visa
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources