← Company Directory
NI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

NI Salaries

NI's salary ranges from $17,612 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $269,399 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NI. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Staff Software Engineer $102K
Senior Software Engineer $119K
Principal Software Engineer $156K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $130K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $133K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Product Manager
Median $269K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $152K
Business Analyst
$216K
Business Development
$87.4K
Financial Analyst
$138K
Information Technologist (IT)
$17.6K
Management Consultant
$161K
Marketing
$75.4K
Product Designer
$51.5K
Program Manager
$157K
Project Manager
$108K
Sales
$56.7K
Sales Engineer
$52.8K
Solution Architect
$156K
Technical Program Manager
$22.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At NI, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NI is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $269,399. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NI is $124,322.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NI

Related Companies

  • Pegasystems
  • TransUnion
  • Aspen Technology
  • Skillsoft
  • Visa
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources