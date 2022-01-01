← Company Directory
Pegasystems
Pegasystems Salaries

Pegasystems's salary ranges from $23,546 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $270,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $23.5K
Senior Software Engineer $33.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $111K
Product Designer
Median $157K

Product Manager
Median $200K
Solution Architect
Median $154K
Sales
Median $270K
Business Analyst
$118K
Customer Service
$79.1K
Financial Analyst
$129K
Human Resources
$115K
Information Technologist (IT)
$39.8K
Management Consultant
$257K
Marketing
$194K
Project Manager
$119K
Sales Engineer
$167K
Technical Program Manager
$138K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Pegasystems, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

Equity vests over 5 years instead of usual 4-year vesting schedule.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pegasystems is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pegasystems is $129,270.

