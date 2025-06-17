← Company Directory
Pegasystems
Pegasystems Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Pegasystems totals $200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pegasystems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Pegasystems
Product Manager
Boston, MA
Total per year
$200K
Level
L10
Base
$169K
Stock (/yr)
$14K
Bonus
$17K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Pegasystems?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Pegasystems, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

Equity vests over 5 years instead of usual 4-year vesting schedule.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Pegasystems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $266,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pegasystems for the Product Manager role in United States is $211,000.

Other Resources