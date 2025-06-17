Software Engineer compensation in India at Pegasystems ranges from ₹2.01M per year for Software Engineer to ₹2.9M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.97M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pegasystems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹2.01M
₹1.76M
₹159K
₹93.9K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.9M
₹2.69M
₹118K
₹90.9K
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Pegasystems, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)
Equity vests over 5 years instead of usual 4-year vesting schedule.