← Company Directory
Pegasystems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Pegasystems Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Pegasystems ranges from ₹2.01M per year for Software Engineer to ₹2.9M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.97M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pegasystems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹2.01M
₹1.76M
₹159K
₹93.9K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.9M
₹2.69M
₹118K
₹90.9K
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 5 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.68M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.64M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Pegasystems, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

Equity vests over 5 years instead of usual 4-year vesting schedule.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Pegasystems in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,317,127. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pegasystems for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,833,859.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Pegasystems

Related Companies

  • NI
  • TransUnion
  • Aspen Technology
  • Skillsoft
  • Visa
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources