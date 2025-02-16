Software Engineer compensation in India at TransUnion ranges from ₹1.35M per year for L2 to ₹1.96M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TransUnion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
₹1.35M
₹1.24M
₹1.3K
₹108K
L3
₹1.96M
₹1.89M
₹0
₹75.3K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
