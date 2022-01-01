← Company Directory
AbbVie
AbbVie Salaries

AbbVie's salary ranges from $39,487 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $216,075 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AbbVie. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
Median $128K
Project Manager
Median $170K
Business Analyst
Median $92K

Marketing
Median $210K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $195K
Accountant
$141K
Biomedical Engineer
$117K
Business Operations
$69.7K
Business Operations Manager
$121K
Data Analyst
$146K
Financial Analyst
$125K
Management Consultant
$216K
Program Manager
$128K
Recruiter
$83.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$153K
Software Engineer
$39.5K
Solution Architect
$181K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$167K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AbbVie is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AbbVie is $134,350.

Other Resources