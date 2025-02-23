Software Engineer compensation in United States at Delta Air Lines ranges from $113K per year for L2 to $143K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delta Air Lines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$113K
$105K
$7.5K
$0
L3
$129K
$122K
$1.1K
$6.6K
L4
$124K
$118K
$0
$6K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
