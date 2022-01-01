Shopify Salaries

Shopify's salary ranges from $40,655 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $437,800 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shopify. Last updated: 6/16/2025
At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)
At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)
