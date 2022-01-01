← Company Directory
Shopify
Shopify Salaries

Shopify's salary ranges from $40,655 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $437,800 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shopify. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L4 $77.1K
L5 $108K
L6 $170K
L7 $235K
L8 $311K

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L4 $86.9K
L5 $116K
L6 $152K
L7 $220K
Product Manager
L4 $90.7K
L5 $115K
L6 $170K
L7 $189K

Product Designer
L4 $106K
L5 $104K
L6 $153K
L7 $201K

UX Designer

Marketing
L5 $78.6K
L6 $109K
L7 $158K
Software Engineering Manager
L7 $269K
L8 $367K
Recruiter
L5 $65.1K
L6 $84.8K
Customer Service
L4 $40.7K
L5 $47.7K
Data Science Manager
L7 $221K
L8 $279K
Financial Analyst
L5 $90.4K
L6 $121K
Business Analyst
Median $97.9K
Sales
Median $82.5K

Account Executive

Sales Engineer
Median $151K
Marketing Operations
Median $102K
Technical Program Manager
Median $276K
Business Operations Manager
Median $106K
Human Resources
Median $90K
Product Design Manager
Median $315K
Program Manager
Median $150K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $109K
Accountant
$89.6K
Administrative Assistant
$55.7K
Business Operations
$348K
Business Development
$438K
Chief of Staff
$109K
Copywriter
$52.6K
Data Analyst
$164K
Graphic Designer
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$104K
Legal
$110K
Management Consultant
$241K
Project Manager
$128K
Solution Architect
$98.4K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$100K
UX Researcher
Median $100K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shopify is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $437,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopify is $110,455.

