Shopify
Shopify Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in United States package at Shopify totals $276K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Shopify
Technical Program Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$276K
Level
L5
Base
$226K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$50K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
21 Years
What are the career levels at Shopify?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Shopify in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $892,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopify for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $231,000.

Other Resources