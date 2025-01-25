Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Shopify ranges from CA$119K per year for L4 to CA$451K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$232K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 (Entry Level) CA$119K CA$112K CA$7.1K CA$0 L5 Software Developer CA$163K CA$158K CA$4.6K CA$445.7 L6 Senior Software Developer CA$222K CA$203K CA$18.3K CA$0 L7 Staff Software Developer CA$334K CA$289K CA$44.3K CA$184 View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly ) 100 % YR 1 Stock Type RSU At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule: 100 % vests in the 1st -year ( 100.00 % annually )

